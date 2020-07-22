My stepdad raped me 11 years ago, Cape Town musters courage to report crime

Cape Town - A 23-year-old woman from Victoria Mxenge finally mustered the courage to open a case against her stepfather who allegedly raped her 11 years ago. Azole Ketwa says she felt empowered after listening to Pastor Anita Pamla, who is also a rape survivor, speaking at a Mandela Day event organised by the Gift of the Givers on Friday. She reported the crime the next day and on Monday the 58-year-old man was arrested. “As I listened to the pastor I realised that I was not free and I needed to release myself from the bondage of hurt,” she says. “My mother found out years after it happened. I was using her phone to access Facebook and she saw the messages I sent to my friends about my rape ordeal.

“At school when given topics about writing of the day you will never forget, I wrote about the day I was raped.”

Her mother Phumla, who has since left her husband, says she was shocked that her child kept this from her.

“We have an open relationship with her and I thought it would be easy for her to talk to me," she says.

“I was shaking when I read the messages, but we talked about it and when she was ready to open the case I supported her.”

Pastor Pamla says she was saddened to learn of Azole’s ordeal as a 12-year-old and says: “I am happy that my experience can give courage to young girls.”

Police spokesman Colonel Andrè Traut says: “This office can confirm that a 58-year-old suspect was arrested today (Monday) for the alleged rape in 2009.

“The suspect is due to appear in Wynberg Magistrates' Court this coming week on a rape charge."

Daily Voice