MyCiTi bus fares to drop at beginning of October

MyCiTi bus fares are set to decrease on October 1, bringing relief to commuters across Cape Town. This change follows a steady decline in diesel prices over the past three months, allowing the City to pass on savings to passengers. Each year, fares are reviewed on July 1, based on the City’s budget. This year’s fare cut is particularly welcome for those relying on public transport in challenging economic times.

“The MyCiTi fares make provision for changes during the financial year based on significant changes to the cost of diesel. “This helps protect passengers from paying too much if the cost of diesel is reduced and protects the City from ongoing losses if the cost of diesel continues to increase significantly,” said Councillor Rob Quintas, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility. The updated fare structure includes reductions across various distance categories. Trips of 0-5 km will drop from R12.50 to R11.50 during peak hours, while off-peak fares will remain at R10.50. Others reductions includes:

5-10 km: from R17.50 to R16.50 (Peak), R12.50 (Saver) 10-20 km: from R22.50 to R21.50 (Peak), R17.50 to R17.00 (Saver) 20-30 km: from R24.50 to R23.00 (Peak), R20.50 (Saver)

30-40 km: from R27.50 to R26.50 (Peak), R22.50 (Saver) 40-50 km: from R30.50 to R29.00 (Peak), R26.50 to R25.50 (Saver) 50-60 km: from R34.50 to R33.00 (Peak), R29.50 to R28.50 (Saver)

60 km+: from R37.50 to R35.50 (Peak), R31.50 to R31.00 (Saver) Peak fares will apply on weekdays between 6.45am and 8am, and 4.15pm and 05:30pm, while off-peak rates are available all day on weekends and public holidays. The Myconnect card will continue to cost R40, with no additional fees for minor tap-in and tap-out mistakes.