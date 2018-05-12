CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has reminded commuters that the MyCiTi service remains suspended until further notice as the nationwide bus strike continues.

"The nationwide strike action affecting the South African bus industry is still continuing. After nearly four weeks of strike action the deadlocked wage negotiations remain unresolved," the city said in a statement on Sunday.

The lock-out instituted by the vehicle operating companies (VOCs) operating the MyCiTi service remained in place until further notice. Regretfully, this meant that there would be no MyCiTi trunk or feeder services available for as long as the strike continued.

MyCiTi commuters were requested to make alternative travelling arrangements for the time being.

The city was monitoring the situation and would provide commuters with updates as far as possible, the statement said.

African News Agency/ANA