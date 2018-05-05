Cape Town - Cape Town's MyCiTi bus service remains suspended due to the ongoing bus strike, mayoral committee member for transport and urban development Brett Herron said on Sunday.

"The City of Cape Town regrets to inform commuters that the MyCiTi service remains suspended until further notice. The nationwide strike action is still ongoing, and as such the MyCiTi buses are not operating," he said.

After nearly three weeks of strike action it was still unclear when the deadlocked wage negotiations would be resolved.

The lock-out instituted by the vehicle operating companies operating the MyCiTi service remained in place until further notice. Regretfully, this meant that there would be no MyCiTi trunk or feeder services available for as long as the strike continued.

MyCiTi commuters were requested to make alternative travelling arrangements for the time being. The city was monitoring the situation and would provide commuters with updates as far as possible, Herron said.

African News Agency/ANA