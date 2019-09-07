Don't Look Away from South Africa's epidemic of violence against women and children Help end the fear of women who are asking #AmINext. Independent Media is asking every man in South Africa to make a promise to help make our country a better place for every woman.

Every man needs to read this.

But don't just read it in silence - there's enough of that already. Read it out loud and record yourself doing it - either as a video clip or as a voice note.

Then share you promise, using #mypromise, with every woman you know - your wife, mother, sister, aunt, niece, colleague or daughter.

And every man as well because they need to do the same.





