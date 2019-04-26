The City of Cape Town announced that the N2 highway inbound at Hospital Bend would be closed for urgent repair work to a water main. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town announced on Friday that the N2 highway inbound at Hospital Bend would be closed for urgent repair work to a water main. The repair work from 7pm on Friday evening will be carried out by the City of Cape Town’s Water and Waste Directorate and is likely to affect inbound traffic into the CBD.

"The N2 inbound lanes to Nelson Mandela Boulevard in Cape Town central will be affected due to the closure this evening, 26 April 2019, of the section of road from Mowbray Main Road to the Hospital Bend section of the N2," the City said in a statement.

"The inbound and outbound directions of the M3, which links to Nelson Mandela Boulevard and Philip Kgosana Drive as well as to Nelson Mandela Boulevard outbound, will be unaffected."

The City said the N2 would be reopened once the work has been completed.

African News Agency (ANA)