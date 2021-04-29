Nafiz Modack allegedly arrested in connection with Charl Kinnear killing

Cape Town – Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack has been arrested, allegedly for the murder of Cape Flats top cop Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear.

Traffic was brought to a standstill around Century City this afternoon as the Hawks and SAPS task force swooped on Modack on a public road near the popular shopping mall.

Modack's lawyer, advocate Dirk Uys, confirmed to the Daily Voice he had been arrested, but said they had not yet been informed of the charges.

The Daily Voice understands that the Hawks have been investigating Modack for the murder of the Anti-Gang Unit commander, who was shot dead outside his Bishop Lavis home on 18 September last year.

Kinnear had been investigating Modack’s alleged role in an underworld battle to control the Cape Town nightclub security industry.

“A general from Pretoria was brought here to be part of the sting and all the task force members were in full regalia and they went to get him after he left a car dealership on Thursday afternoon. They must have had a tail on him,” a source told the Daily Voice.

Another source says the entire area around Century City was shut as heavily armed cops surrounded Modack and one of his employees in his car.

“They blocked the whole area off because they arrested Modack and we heard there are others being arrested with him, but they are very tight-lipped about the charges.”

In a video taken of the arrest, Task Force officers can be seen pinning a man to the ground while another man, who appears to be Modack, is seen making calls on a cellphone.

Former rugby player Zane Kilian was arrested for being part of an elaborate murder plot to kill Kinnear by tracking his cellphone.

During his bail hearing, the court heard that Kilian had revealed the identity of the person who hired him, known as “Mr X”, to the Hawks.

However, in a responding affidavit, Kilian denied this, saying he only knew the person who hired him as “Mohammed”.

Daily Voice