Nando’s terminates sponsorship of Gareth Cliff's ’The Burning Platform’ after racist incident

It comes after Gareth Cliff could be seen talking over One South Africa Movement member Mudzuli Rakhivhane and dismissing her views during an episode that was aired on the show on October 21.

Rakhivhane was debating the issue of the DA’s election posters in Phoenix on CliffCentral.com with DA leader John Steenhuisen.

“There are many instances in which Nando’s has not agreed with the opinions of both guests and presenters on CliffCentral.com, but we have upheld their right to express their views as a core component of a healthy constitutional democracy,” said Nando’s.

“In the case of The Burning Platform episode which aired on October 21, Nando’s is of the view that Gareth Cliff failed to create an environment where free speech was possible by talking over Mudzuli Rakhivhane and dismissing her view while not allowing her to adequately express it,” the company said.