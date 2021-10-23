Nando’s terminates sponsorship of Gareth Cliff's ’The Burning Platform’ after racist incident
Nando’s has terminated its sponsorship of The Burning Platform “with immediate effect”.
It comes after Gareth Cliff could be seen talking over One South Africa Movement member Mudzuli Rakhivhane and dismissing her views during an episode that was aired on the show on October 21.
Rakhivhane was debating the issue of the DA’s election posters in Phoenix on CliffCentral.com with DA leader John Steenhuisen.
“There are many instances in which Nando’s has not agreed with the opinions of both guests and presenters on CliffCentral.com, but we have upheld their right to express their views as a core component of a healthy constitutional democracy,” said Nando’s.
“In the case of The Burning Platform episode which aired on October 21, Nando’s is of the view that Gareth Cliff failed to create an environment where free speech was possible by talking over Mudzuli Rakhivhane and dismissing her view while not allowing her to adequately express it,” the company said.
Nando’s has urged Gareth Cliff and the CliffCentral.com team to address the issue with audience.
During the debate, Cliff said the IRR (Institute of Race Relations) found that racism was “at the bottom of their list of priorities”.
Rakhivhane then replied by saying those individuals “don’t experience the type of racism I experience on a daily basis”.
It was then that Cliff said her “personal experience is completely anecdotal and unimportant to all of us”.
“I’m not interested in identity politics at all.
“Nobody is, they’re only interested in themselves,” he said.
When they try to talk over you and tell you that your experiences as a black woman in South Africa do not matter🤦🏽♀️. Racism is structural and even operates at a municipal level. The literal definition of black lives don’t matter. 💀 pic.twitter.com/i2KcVzjcCd— Mudzuli Rakhivhane (@mudzy_r) October 22, 2021
