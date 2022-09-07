National Kidney Awareness Week: 5 signs to look out for

Cape Town – South Africa observes National Kidney Awareness Week from September 5 to September 9. According to studies, 15% of the South African population are affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The National Kidney Foundation of South Africa said kidney disease was a growing healthcare problem, with about 20 000 new patients requiring diagnosis and treatment annually. It is said 10% of the global population is affected by CKD and millions die every year because they do not have access to affordable treatment. Currently, over 2 million people worldwide are receiving treatment with dialysis or have had a kidney transplant to stay alive.

However, this may only represent 10% of people who need the treatment to stay alive. Kidney failure in the country in adults is mainly due to hypertension (60 to 65%) or Type 2 diabetes (20 to 25%). One of South Africa’s leading vascular surgeons, Dr Vinesh Padayachy, has urged people to be proactive and seek care before it’s too late.

He said that if left untreated, kidney disease could lead to renal failure. This means that most patients will require dialysis. Padayachy said early detection was vital in combating kidney disease. He has also urged those diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension to have themselves screened regularly for kidney disease.

“HIV is also a major cause of Chronic Kidney Disease. HIV nephropathy can lead to end-stage renal disease requiring dialysis.” Many times patients will need to be on the dialysis machine for between three and four hours, sometimes two or three times a week. This can be taxing for a patient, especially those with full-time jobs.

“Unfortunately, when patients get to the stage of requiring dialysis they don’t have an option. “It’s best to avoid getting to this stage and that is where screening, monitoring, and controlling the risk factors comes into play. “Patients can go onto dialysis for many years. We have patients that have been on dialysis for 10 to 15 years and they lead relatively normal lives.

“Obviously they have to be dialysed two to three times a week, spending three to four hours a session at the dialysis unit, but they learn to live around this by dialysing very early in the morning or late in the evenings. Many patients lead normal lives and continue to work,” Padayachy said. He has advised people, particularly those with pre-disposed comorbidities, to drink lots of water, exercise regularly, and follow a healthy lifestyle. “We need to control our risk factors which means controlling our diabetes and our high blood pressure.

“People don’t often understand that allowing diabetes to get out of control puts one at significant risk of ending up with end-stage renal disease requiring dialysis. “So small things like limiting one’s salt and sugar intake and controlling one’s high blood pressure and quitting smoking could make a big difference in treating and controlling kidney disease,” Padayachy said. You may need to see a doctor if: