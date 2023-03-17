National shutdown: MyCiTi to operate normally

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for urban mobility, Councillor Rob Quintas has confirmed the MyCiTi bus services will be operating normally ahead of the national shutdown. Earlier this week, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) announced it will be planning a national shutdown on Monday, March 20.

While the shutdown has been met with mixed reactions, the Western Cape Government and City of Cape Town executives have stated it will be business as usual. “The City of Cape Town’s urban mobility directorate has noted the planned national shutdown by the EFF on Monday, March 20, 2023, and wants to make it very clear that the MyCiTi bus service is planned to operate normally on Monday,” Quintas said. He said the bus service will be monitored in conjunction with the directorate for safety and security and any reported incidents or disruptions will be attended to as and if they occur.

Quintas stated Law Enforcement members will be assisting by patrolling and escorting buses where possible and in identified hot spot areas. “We want to assure Capetonians who will be going to work on Monday that we will do everything in our power to ensure that our MyCiTi bus service operates as scheduled. “We will be monitoring all routes to ensure that a close eye is kept on public transport.

“The City will not tolerate thuggish behaviour on the day, and all necessary precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of commuters and other operators as far as possible,” Quintas said. He said a right to protest does not supersede the right to freedom of movement, the right to move without fear of harassment and intimidation, and the right to earn a living. “We will not be intimidated from acting against anyone who displays any sort of violent behaviour during the protest.

“We refuse to be bullied into not providing services to those who simply want to go to work and put food on their families’ tables, and would like this to serve as a reminder to those who plan to protest on Monday, that violence that results in damage to public and private property is not a lawful protest, and will be seen for what it is – rioting and criminal,” Quintas added. On Thursday, the Golden Arrow Bus Service also confirmed it will be operating as normal after they were inundated with enquiries from commuters. [email protected]