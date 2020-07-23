Natural deaths jumped by 59% in mid-July - SAMRC

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has observed a concerning trend of excess natural deaths sharply increasing and going against historical trends. The council released its weekly deaths report, which aims to analyse trends in the country's reported deaths, on Wednesday. The council's Burden of Disease Research Unit partnered with the University of Cape Town’s Centre for Actuarial Research to better analyse the deaths trends that had been compounded by the pandemic. What was observed in the past week of July was excess natural deaths increasing by 59% across the country. These increases go against historical expected trends, but most notably a considerable gap between reported Covid-19 related deaths and deaths from natural causes. In perspective, the country recorded excess natural deaths of 17 090 between May 6 and July 14. Confirmed Covid-19 related deaths stood at 4 346 on July 14.

The council said assessing the deaths reported to the Department of Home Affairs provides the country with a better perspective on trends, and South Africa is one of the few developing countries that track these numbers.

SAMRC said this ability had allowed the council to observe there was no epidemic to be reported in the country before Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced the first confirmed Covid-19 cases in March.

The council has also been able to observe the pattern and shifts imposed by the spread of the coronavirus in provinces such as the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape.

"The surveillance highlighted the rapid decrease in unnatural deaths with the implementation of a hard lockdown, and the return to usual numbers following the lifting of a hard lockdown and the restrictions on alcohol, with a sudden increase in the first week of June. The rise in numbers of deaths from natural causes in July in Gauteng has confirmed that the epidemic has set in Gauteng," SAMRC said.

Prof Debbie Bradshaw, chief specialist scientist and a co-author of the report said: “The weekly death reports have revealed a huge discrepancy between the country’s confirmed Covid-19 deaths and the number of excess natural deaths.”

The impact of Covid-19 is undeniable, and the increase in excess deaths could be attributed as being impacted by the virus' spread.

There are a few reasons why there be would such a notable gap between reported Covid-19 deaths and excess natural deaths.

SAMRC explained it as:

i. People dying from Covid-19 before they get to the health care facility. This may be due to lack of transport, delays in transport and/or hospitals being unable to receive them.

ii. People dying from Covid-19 but the death not being reported as such. This may be due to test results not being available at the time of death and/or challenges in the provincial Covid-19 reporting systems.

iii. People dying from non-Covid-19 conditions because the health services have been re-orientated to Covid-19. Examples include people who have not been diagnosed with TB and others with current TB who have defaulted on treatment for fear of attending the health services.

A provincial breakdown of the excess natural deaths shows that Gauteng and the Western Cape have some of the highest numbers. These are the same provinces that have experienced the highest reported Covid-19 cases.

IOL