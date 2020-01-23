Navy trained diver drowns at Somerset West’s Blue Rock adventure park









Navy trained Jeremias Lubela, drowned at the Blue Rock Adventure Park in Somerset West. Picture: Facebook Johannesburg - A Navy trained professional driver has drowned at Blue Rock Adventure Park in Somerset West, the adventure park confirmed on Thursday. The drowning incident happened on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Jeremias Lubela, who is understood be an Angolan national from the town of Cabinda. According to a statement posted on Blue Rock’s Facebook page, the deceased had been at the site for commercial diving training. “He was at Blue Rock for a commercial dive training with the Jack Chest Diving School that uses Blue Rock’s lake to train their students.

“Jack Chest Diving School has been operating for more than 11 years and this is their 1st drowning accident since establishment. This accident happened with the diving instructors present and at this point it is still unclear as to what happened exactly,” the adventure park said.

Blue Rock was closed for business on Thursday. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / ANA

Blue Rock said it did not have any further information regarding the incident and expressed its condolences to the Lubela family for their loss.

“Blue Rock Team is really saddened about this tragic loss and sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” they said.

In December last year, 28-year-old Thando Mpande drowned at the same adventure while attending a work function. Mpande, according to a Voice of the Cape report, drowned while attempting to save someone else

The adventure park described Mpande, who left behind his wife and a son, as a hero.

Condolences

On Facebook, condolences were pouring in for Lubela.

On Facebook, Luis Suav wrote: “Today is one of the saddest days of my life. Time passes, life changes, but special people are never forgotten.

“You were a brother, a friend, that God gave me to be by my side at all times, and I want to honor our friendship for remembering everything we did together.

“Even feeling your absence, you will always be present in my heart as a star that never ceases to shine in heaven, may your soul rest in peace”.

(This has been translated with the assistance of Facebook)

