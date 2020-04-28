Nearly 2 000 fines issued in a week as Capetonians keep ignoring lockdown rules

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement units have handed out nearly 2 000 fines in the past week as they struggle to control residents who are intent on breaching the coronavirus lockdown regulations. They have handed out a further 5 985 fines for other offences. Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said their law enforcement members will continue to bring those breaking the rules to book. “'It is clear by the number of people who continue to flout the lockdown rules and who are fined for traffic violations that they have little regard for the law. “The lockdown affects everyone and it is there to ensure the safety of all our residents. It is unfortunate so many are willing to put their own lives and those of their loved ones at risk.

“Even copper cable thieves are not deterred by the lockdown. Our enforcement staff will continue to clamp down on errant residents and drivers,” Smith said.

On Thursday, metro police conducting patrols along Govan Mbeki Road in Khayelitsha noticed two men digging up copper cables.

The suspects, aged 25 and 35, were found in possession of 1.2m of copper cables, which was confiscated, along with a spade. The duo were arrested on charges of theft.

A further 19 suspects were arrested by metro police officers for various offences, including illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, domestic violence, theft, illegal possession of drugs, possession of a stolen vehicle and contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

A total of 933 fines for by-law infringement and traffic violations were also issued.

The City’s traffic services arrested six suspects and impounded their vehicles and issued 5 052 fines in addition to the 1 941 fines issued for breach of lockdown.

“Our officers spend a lot of time issuing fines to residents who violate the lockdown regulations and other by-laws. With so many competing demands at this unprecedented time in our country’s history, it is selfish to put yourself and others at risk.

"We will continue to ramp up efforts to keep communities safe,” Smith said.

African News Agency (ANA)