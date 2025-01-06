Nearly 2,000 people left destitute after structural fires during the festive season

The City of Cape Town has been battling fires for the most of the festive season as thousands were left destitute. Residents were hard hit by four major informal settlement fires during Christmas week.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said nearly 2,000 people were displaced in just four days. “I want to thank our staff for their efforts. Public safety over the festive season is a massive undertaking, particularly given how many people simply refuse to take responsibility for their own safety,” Smith said. “The statistics indicate a slightly quieter December compared to the previous year, but there was still a lot to contend with.”

He said the City’s Fire and Rescue Services also attended to an increase in crashes over this time. “Unfortunately, road safety and specifically the behaviour of drivers continue to be one of the myriad challenges we face,” Smith said. Fire and Rescue Services responded to a total of 3,546 emergency incidents.

Among these were 2,056 vegetation fires; 212 informal residential fires; 153 formal residential fires; 432 motor vehicle accidents; 173 pedestrians knocked down; and 130 trauma incidents. During the period, 11 people died as a result of fires. Smith said the Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) was called to coordinate the responses to four major informal settlement fire incidents.