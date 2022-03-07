Nearly four years later, group finally go on trial for Cape toddler’s murder

A group of alleged killers is set to go on trial at the Western Cape High Court nearly four years after they mercilessly opened fire on a car filled with youngsters, killing a one-year-old boy. The group, led by alleged gang boss Anderson “Bougaard” Koeberg, faces a long list of charges relating to the murder of Tashwill Junior Nel and the attempted murder of his cousins.

Story continues below Advertisment

The tot died inside his father’s parked car in Komlossy Street, Cafda, on 8 July 2018, while sitting on his uncle’s lap and playing with the steering wheel. According to the state’s case, Dillon Absolon along with Koeberg and several others opened fire on the car and struck Tashwill’s mother in the arm as she tried to protect the boy. GANG LEADER: Koeberg. Picture: Supplied While Absolon was arrested shortly afterwards, cops went on a manhunt for Koeberg who was identified as the leader of the Junky Funkys gang in Steenberg and Muizenberg.

Four month later, cops found Anderson in Pollsmoor Prison after he was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and charged him with Tashwill’s murder. At the time, police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk revealed that he was wanted for five murder cases and 11 attempted murder cases relating to widespread shootings. The group returned to the Cape High Court earlier this month where after two years of pre-trials, it was revealed that they will go on trial on 3 October.

Story continues below Advertisment

Tashwill’s family say they are glad the trial is finally getting under way. “We have waited a long time with all the delays and at one stage, the trial was postponed for a whole year. “It has been four years since TJ’s death and we are happy that they will finally go on trial,” said a 30-year-old relative who asked not to be identified.

Story continues below Advertisment

“This year he would have been five years old and would have been starting Grade R along with his cousin. “It was so heartbreaking to see her go to school on her own as we all looked forward to seeing them in uniform together.” [email protected]