Neighbours baffled by murder of Cape Town grandmother in apparent burglary

Cape Town - Elsies River police are investigating the shocking murder of a beloved grandmother who was found dead in her Ruyterwacht home on Saturday after a suspected burglary. On Sunday baffled neighbours in Cecil Rhodes Street gathered outside the home of Ida Muller, 85. Residents made the gruesome discovery on Saturday afternoon after they hadn’t seen the pensioner, who lived on her own, for several days. Walking A neighbour, who asked not to be named, says the friendly ouma was last seen walking to the shop on Thursday.

“She lives on her own and her family is in Pretoria,” the neighbour says.

“Some people saw her on Thursday walking to the shop. Aunty Ida is in her 80s and from what we know she was not sick.

“On Saturday someone came to me and said they were knocking on her door, but she did not open and people were worried.”

Elsies River police arrived on the scene, but neighbours say cops remained tight-lipped about what they saw inside.

“All they said to us is that it doesn’t look good so we do not know what happened inside or how she was killed,” another hartseer neighbour says.

“We tried to call her cellphone, but it was off. We are still confused because people are now saying she died of natural causes. She was a friendly woman and like by everyone.”

But police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirms a case of murder is being investigated.

He says the body of the 85-year-old woman was found at 7.20pm on Saturday.

“A murder case was registered for investigation. According to reports, SAPS members on duty patrolling the area, attended to the complaint of neighbours who said they had not seen her since not seeing her since 15 April.

“On arrival, officers found the door was closed, but not locked. After entering the premises, the body of the deceased was found lying on the bed.

“A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Our crime scene experts are combing the scene for clues.”

Another neighbour, who stood at the scene, on Sunday told the Daily Voice that the grandmother had reported an attempted burglary.

“The guy tried to break down her door and she saw him. She was living in fear because she made a case and saw the suspect,” the woman says.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call Detective Captain Stephanus on 021 928 4100.

Daily Voice