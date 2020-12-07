New Covid-19 cases increase by 4 116 and 139 more deaths

Cape Town - South Africa has recorded 4 645 new confirmed Covid-19 cases and 139 deaths since the last report, the Health ministry said on Sunday. The cumulative number of cases now stands at 814 565 and the death toll at 22 206. National Covid-19 testing data supplied by the Department of Health. Deaths and recoveries

Of the 139 deaths reported on Sunday, 124 were from the Eastern Cape, 14 from the Western Cape, 1 from Gauteng.

Testing data

To date, 5 592 663 tests have been completed, of which 26 735 were conducted since the last report.

Health minister slams matric year end parties after teens test positive for Covid-19

High school pupils who attended Rage 2020 events have been advised to go into quarantine for 10 days following outbreaks at at least one of the festivals so far.

On Sunday Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize said a number of pupils tested positive for Covid-19 after attending these “super-spreader” events.

"This therefore means that if you attended any of these Rage events, you are now regarded as a contact. We now urge all the Rage attendees to immediately go into a 10 day quarantine period as per the Department of Health Guidelines on Quarantine and Isolation. We also urge that all Rage attendants test for Covid-19. We also encourage parents to take their children who have attended Rage for testing as soon as possible," he said.

Mkhize said the outbreak following the festivals, was a clear illustration that large gatherings, which involve the consumption of alcohol, are a major risk and continue to undermine our efforts to contain the spread of the virus.