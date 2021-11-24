New Covid-19 infections jump to 1 275, 22 more die

South Africa recorded 1 275 new Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths yesterday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said. “Today (Wednesday) the institute reports 1 275 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 950 035.

“This increase represents a 3.6% positivity rate. “As per the National Department of Health, a further 22 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 657 to date. “A total of 19 279 975 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors,” the NICD said.

The organisation reported that the majority of yesterday’s new cases came from Gauteng province which accounted for 80% of new cases. The Western Cape followed, accounting for only 5% of the day’s new cases. KwaZulu-Natal and the North West each accounted for 3% of new cases respectively.

The Eastern Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 2% of the cases respectively while the Free State and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of new cases for the day. The NICD said the proportion of new cases/total new tested cases yesterday is 3.6% which is higher than that which was recorded on Tuesday (2.1%). In the past 24 hours, the NICD also reported that there had been 53 new hospital admissions.