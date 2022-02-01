New study shows that green rooibos tea helps reduce anxiety

A recent study conducted at Stellenbosch University has found that unfermented/green rooibos tea boasts multiple health benefits including reducing anxiety. The study was conducted by researchers at Stellenbosch University’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences (FMHS), in collaboration with Spanish researchers from the San Jorge University, and a local pharmaceutical industry contributor.

The study, tested on Zebrafish, found that unfermented rooibos tea has many positive health benefits, including reducing anxiety. The use of Zebrafish in research is because they are genetically similar to humans. Zebrafish, which are from Malaysia, have replica genes of more than 80% of the genes known to cause disease in humans. The rooibos tea (Aspalathus linearis) is a uniquely South African tea that grows mainly in the Cederberg area of the Western Cape. According to the study, the tea is caffeine-free and has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, and vital minerals and vitamins. These also help with pain and allergy reduction, heart health, and reduces high blood pressure.

Professor Carine Smith, who heads the Medicine Research Laboratories at Stellenbosch University’s FMHS, said that it also has anxiolytic properties, which prevents or lessens the degree of anxiety a person experiences, making this tea even more desirable as a daily supplement. “I am delighted that the first data published from the Zebrafish Research Unit was related to something so proudly South African. “Even though we are a new research unit in terms of Zebrafish data generation, it’s wonderful to be already good enough to be part of an international team. It’s also great that this is such a proudly South African topic, as rooibos can only be cultivated here,” she said.

With the WHO classifying South Africa as one of the most stressed countries globally, this study is significant for South Africans. “The results of this study mean that we could have uncovered nature’s contribution to treating some of our country’s health problems. It shows that drinking green rooibos tea may have a calming effect if you suffer from anxiety,” Smith said. The study also shows that rooibos can be considered a “functional brain food” and “may be a good option as a starting ingredient in developing new nutraceuticals”.