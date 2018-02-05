The tariffs are linked to water usage, which means that the more water a household uses the more that household will pay. File picture: Pixabay





The tariffs are linked to water usage, which means that the more water a household uses the more that household will pay.





" Since the implementation of Level 6 restrictions, there has been a further decline in urban usage but not at a sufficient scale. All Capetonians must therefore endeavour to use no more than 50 litres per person per day to help stretch our dwindling supplies through summer. We trust that the tariff increases will serve as deterrent against high usage," the City said.





The breakdown below shows what a typical montly bill for non-indigent persons would be:





6 kl - R 179.58

10.5 kl - R 415.56

20 kl - R 1 555.56

35 kl - R 6 685.56

50 kl - R 20 365.56





The City stressed that it would continue to provide basic water and sanitation for indigent users, and that it would continue with the roll-out of aggressive water pressure management measures.





"All preparations for the possibility of reaching Day Zero continue, but if residents continue to reduce overall water consumption, that can still be avoided," the City said.





IOL

Cape Town - With the introduction of Level 6 B water restrictions on February 1, the City of Cape Town has also introduced a tariff increase. The City says this is an essential measure to ensure that household demand is reduced and that the City can continue to supply essential water and sanitation services.