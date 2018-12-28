File picture

Cape Town - Six South Africans are set to enter the new year with brand new homes worth R2 million from the National Lottery Raffle. This is the fourth National Lottery Raffle in the country since ITHUBA took over the operation in 2015.

During previous Raffles, 15 Mercedes Benz cars; cash prizes of R1 million and 25 Mini Cooper Convertibles were given to lucky punters.

“We thought about what could be more exciting than the cars we have previously given away and to us, access to adequate housing made more sense. We understand that the needs of some winners might extend beyond lack of housing, which is why we are giving them the option of buying a less expensive house, and covering the rest of their needs with what is left of the R2 million prize”, said Busisiwe Koloi, Head of Corporate Relations at ITHUBA.

Ticket sales for the raffle ticket close on 29 December, 8pm. The draw will take place at 8:30 pm. The Results will be published on the National Lottery website and on their social media platforms.

Fifty other punters will receive R10 000 in cash prizes.