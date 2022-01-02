New Year’s celebrations leave animals in distress

THE Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said illegal fireworks had their inspectors busy as the new year was being ushered in. It said causing pain and suffering to animals was no way to start a new year.

“We responded to approximately eight calls reporting animals in distress every hour between 9pm and 3am. “Sixteen stray animals were admitted during the night and in the early hours of this morning, nine of these animals were injured. Most had been hit by cars, the likely result of fleeing in panic from firework related activity,” the organisation said. The SPCA said its most heartbreaking incident was a pregnant dog that had to be coaxed out from under a bathtub of a home she had run into desperate to find a safe place to hide.

It said four cases of cruelty were also investigated, one involving an man who was intoxicated and was beating a small puppy with a plank of wood. “We are still counting our blessings and we are so thankful for your support. “That means that we can be there for animals whenever they need us, whether it is 12am or 12pm.

“All these animals are now safely in our care. They are being treated, they’re been fed and they are being given all the love they need to overcome the trauma caused by those who selfishly continue to disregard their well-being,” the SPCA said. The organisation thanked residents who reported incidents. [email protected]