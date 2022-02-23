Newborn baby allegedly thrown from car in Cape Town CBD

Cape Town - Police are investigating a concealment of birth case after a baby was found dead along Plein Street in Cape Town on Wednesday morning. The small body of the unidentified baby was found by a passer-by.

People working in the area were crying as the child was covered by police. It has been alleged the baby was thrown from a vehicle. It is unclear what sex the baby is.

According to a witness who works in the vicinity, who spoke to IOL on condition of anonymity, she heard people screaming loudly and went to see what was happening. “At first, you would think it was just some random thing lying in the street, but it was a baby. “I am a mother. I have children. Who would do this to an innocent child?

“People were crying when they saw this. “May police find those scum and put them away for life,” the woman said angrily. Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the baby was found just after 9am.

“This office can confirm that the body of a newborn baby was found in Plein Street, Cape Town this morning at about 9.11am by a passer-by. “A concealment of birth case was registered for investigation. “The investigation into the matter continues,” Twigg said.