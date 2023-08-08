NFP calls for meaningful discussions to benefit the public and taxi industry in the Western Cape

The National Freedom Party (NFP) has called for the City of Cape Town, Western Cape Government, National Government and Santaco to engage in meaningful discussions to find common ground and solutions that benefit both the public and the taxi industry. The NFP said it believes in the power of constructive dialogue as the key to resolving disputes and addressing grievances.

It said it had been concerned by the City of Cape Town's elected leaders' use of disparaging language and anti-working-class discourse when discussing the taxi business. The NFP also said it is imperative that the City of Cape Town collaborate with taxi associations to develop by-laws that ensure road safety, while safeguarding the livelihoods of taxi owners and operators. This follows after the City of Cape Town, Western Cape Government and Santaco held negotiations to resolve the ongoing minibus taxi strike, which has yielded no satisfactory outcome.

“Based on the historic response of this sector, the NFP is concerned by the cavalier manner in which the City of Cape Town actioned the impounding and passed these by-laws,” NFP leader in Parliament, Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam said. “It is evident that they knew ahead of time that there would be a major response from this sector, and still acted without taking the risks into account. “In addition, the application of legislation must be applied equally to all road users, and not selectively to the taxi industry,” Emam said.

Emam added that the taxi industry is one of the largest small business sectors in South Africa and has historically played a pivotal role in creating opportunities for poor and working-class entrepreneurs. “Contrary to recent portrayals, the taxi industry remains an essential and reliable mode of transport for approximately 60% of commuters,” he said. Emam also said that the challenges faced by the taxi industry are significant and must not be underestimated. Rising costs of vehicle acquisition, escalating fuel prices, and competitive pressures from emerging market players have strained the industry's economic viability.