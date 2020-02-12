Prejudice and false information will thwart international cooperation in curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus, says the writer. Picture: IANS

Durban - South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Wednesday refuted "false information" posted on Twitter that a person had died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Western Cape. "We have noted false information on Twitter under the handle @MarkSmit222 insinuating that there was a COVID-19 death in the Western Cape," said NICD senior communications' manager Sinenhlanhla Jimoh, via a statement.

"We can confirm that there has been no positive case of COVID-19 nor a death so far in South Africa. Furthermore, we would like to ask the public to disregard rumours of this nature and discourage the spreading of false information.

"Should there be a positive case, official information will be communicated by the National Department of Health, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the NICD."

South Africa remained on high alert for any suspected cases that could be imported through its borders, she said, but to date no positive cases had been detected.