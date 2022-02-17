NICD: Typhoid fever outbreak in North West and Western Cape being investigated

Cape Town: The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) have confirmed an outbreak of enteric fever (commonly known as typhoid fever) in the Western Cape and North West provinces. The NICD said it was working with provincial authorities to track and contain the outbreak.

Typhoid fever is endemic to South Africa and is caused by Salmonella Typhi. Prevalence of the disease is lower than most other countries in sub-Saharan Africa. While it is a notifiable medical condition in South Africa, reported cases significantly underrepresented the true number of cases. Children are at a higher risk of contracting typhoid fever.

The head of the centre for enteric diseases, Dr Juno Thomas, said that diagnosing typhoid fever was generally difficult as the person doesn’t present with anything typical. “It can be more like a flu-like illness, fever, fatigue, headache, nausea. Some people may also have abdominal symptoms like pain, constipation or diarrhoea.” She said that even when the symptoms seemed to go away, people could become carriers and spread it to others through their faeces. Contaminated food and water supply could also be a source of transmission.

“In the last few years, there has been an extremely drug-resistant typhoid fever strain and that makes it very difficult to treat these patients. It can be diagnosed in a blood culture,” Thomas said. South Africa usually saw fewer than 150 cases of typhoid fever annually. However, Thomas said the number of cases had been increasing, especially in the affected provinces with cases dating from 2020.