Nine arrested after liquor store robbed in Cape Town

Cape Town - Police in Cape Town have arrested nine suspected liquor robbers. In a statement released on Wednesday, provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the suspects were apprehended by members of the Kraaifontein South African Police Service (SAPS). He said the officers received information from Brackenfell SAPS that seven suspects had robbed a liquor store in William Dabbs Road in Brackenfell at 5pm on Tuesday. “According to information, the suspects entered the store, pretending to be customers, but one of the suspects then pointed a firearm at the cashier, demanding money, while the other suspects took cigarettes and liquor. “They fled in a white Mazda Bantam LDV (light duty vehicle) and a grey VW Golf in the direction of Kraaifontein,” Van Wyk said.

He said when Kraaifontein police were informed, they immediately set out in search of the suspects, who were reported to be in the TRA informal settlement in Wallacedene.

The officers conducted foot patrols but were unable to trace the suspects.

“Later that evening, at about 11pm, crime prevention officers spotted the two vehicles used in the armed robbery at an illegal shebeen in Bloekombos.

“Upon investigation of the vehicles, nine male suspects fitting the descriptions and aged between 23 and 37 were arrested on charges of business robbery. The two vehicles were confiscated,” Van Wyk said.

He said once charged, the suspects will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court.

In an unrelated matter, a 21-year-old woman was arrested in Daffodil Street in Heinz Park, Samora Machel, on Tuesday and faces charges of possession of drugs.

African News Agency/ANA