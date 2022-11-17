Nine suspects to appear in court for Abirah Dekhta kidnapping

Cape Town – The nine people who were taken in for questioning after a kidnapped schoolgirl was found earlier this week, are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. Eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta was rescued from a shack in Town Two Khayelitsha on Monday.

According to the Daily Voice, Police Minister Bheki Cele said one of the suspects arrested for the kidnapping is a woman who is alleged to have cooked meals for the child. She was snatched while seated in her lift club vehicle in Amber Court in Gatesville. The Rylands Primary School pupil was abducted on the morning of November 4, while they were waiting for another pupil.

Hours before she was returned home, residents of the Gatesville community took to the corners of Jakes Gerwel and Klipfontein roads hosting a peaceful protest calling for her safe return. Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed the suspects have now been charged. “The suspects taken in for questioning for the kidnapping of 8-year-old Abirah Dekhta will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court,” he said.

Earlier this week police confirmed Dekhta’s rescue was a joint effort between the SAPS and law enforcement officials from the City of Cape Town. “SAPS members from various specialised units and City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officials utilising state of the art technology have located her in a shack in Town Two, Khayelitsha on Monday evening. “The intelligence-led integrated operation saw forces descending on the township where the young girl was found,” police said.

Speaking to IOL, Gatesville Neighbourhood chairperson Fowzia Veerasamy was elated by the news of Abirah’s rescue. At the time of the kidnapping, Veerasamy was first on the scene and contained the scene until the SAPS arrived. “After the community protests, we are on cloud nine. With the family, before, it was so tense, and they were traumatised, but now one can even feel that tension is relieved with Abirah’s return.