Cape Town - Nineteen people were injured, some seriously, when a car and a minibus taxi collided at the Durban Road and N1 turn-off in Bellville in Cape Town in the Western Cape on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics, along with the Metro Rescue, arrived on the scene to find a taxi lying on its side in the left-hand lane. A car was parked a short distance away, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

Upon closer inspection, paramedics found several passengers walking around on the scene while a woman was found trapped inside the taxi.

Picture: ER24

Metro Rescue Services used various tools to free the woman from the vehicle. Once freed, paramedics assessed the patients and found that nineteen had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Paramedics treated the patients and provided some with pain-relief medication before they were transported to various provincial hospitals for further treatment. Local authorities were on the scene and would investigate, Meiring said.

African News Agency/ANA