Nkalakatha of the week: Would you pay for someone else’s groceries at the till?

Cape Town – When we are grocery shopping, our only aim is to get everything we came for and go back home. When we get to the till, we do a quick mental check of everything (unless that is just me).

Nafiza Khan was pleasantly surprised when someone covered her balance at a local Spar store when she found that she fell short. She hailed the “kind-hearted” woman in a Facebook post who she identified as Gloria.

“Because of you people like you who is so kind hearted and thanks to Gloria who is from this group who I met at the local Spar and mind u (sic) I was busy calculating how much for milk and diapers at the till when I was told I had short cash of 11.80 and wow this kind soul actuly (sic) told the cashier to give me the items and she will cover my balance,” she posted.

“ I was so shocked because now days u (sic) don't get people who does all this wow I was so shocked and happy all at once I couldn't thank her enough for her kindness. She will read this and she will know its from me and know that me and my babies are ever so thankful. To u (sic), sister.”