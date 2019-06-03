Nkosikho Mbele, 28, from Khayelitsha Photo: Facebook

Cape Town - Nkosikho Mbele will have full control over how the money raised for him will be raised, BackaBuddy said on Monday.



The cowdfunding initiative was responding to an outcry from social media users who objected after hearing that t he petrol attendant whose good deeds rewarded him with over R300 000 in donations will not actually receive the lump sum.





"Nkosikho will have full control of how his funds are utilised. Based on his personal request regarding his safety, the relevant institutions (children's education and living and home expenses) will be paid directly by BackaBuddy," the non-profit company said.

"BackaBuddy Financial Manager and Chief Operations Officer Catherine Du Plooy is meeting with Nkhosikho and Monete this afternoon at the petrol station to discuss how Nkhosikho would like his funds to be managed. They will also speak with the service station manager to verify the details of Nkosi's remarkable act of kindness."





Mbele, 28, from Makhaza in Khayelitsha became an overnight hero after used R100 out of his own pocket to pay for fuel for 21-year-old Monet van Deventer who had forgotten her bank card at home last week.





Mbele told Van Deventer to return the money next time when she was back in the area. That was because he was worried that Van Deventer might be stranded on the notorious stretch of the N2 highway if she ran out of petrol.





Following Mbele’s act of kindness, Van Deventer posted what had happened on social media and created a crowdfunding campaign to raise money to help him and his family. Over R300 000 was raised.



