No arrests after Cape Town Magistrate found dead in her home, car missing

Durban – The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola has called on police to arrest those responsible for the death of Cape Town Magistrate Romay van Rooyen. Van Rooyen,50, was found dead in her Red Roman Street, Marina Da Gama home on Saturday afternoon.

Story continues below Advertisement

“According to reports, the victim was found in her house by a family member. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg. “It was established during the investigation on the crime scene that the victim’s vehicle is missing.” He said a case of murder was being investigated by Muizenberg SAPS.

The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services said it had learnt with a sense of deep sadness of the passing of Magistrate van Rooyen over the weekend. Lamola, in expressing his sadness, called on criminal justice system role-players to bring the perpetrators swiftly to book. Van Rooyen started her career as a prosecutor in 1997, prosecuting in the district and regional courts before becoming a State Advocate in the Western Cape High Court.

Story continues below Advertisement

She became an acting Magistrate in 2016 where she presided at various magistrates courts in the Western Cape and was, with effect from October 1, last year, permanently appointed as additional magistrate for the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court. “The safety of our judicial officers remains an utmost priority. Magistrate’s van Rooyen’s untimely passing is a devastating loss to our judiciary and our courts. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends and colleagues,” Lamola said. Police have urged anyone with any information about this incident to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Story continues below Advertisement