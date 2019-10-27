No end in sight to selection of Western Cape top cop









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) There is no end in sight to the process of appointing a new provincial police commissioner. Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, spokesperson for national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole, said the selection process was still under way, more than five weeks after it started. Naidoo said he could not tell when an appointment would be made as due diligence had to be exercised. “We’re talking about a provincial commissioner position here - that’s huge. It might take a while (before an announcement is made); I can’t tell when it (selection process) will be concluded,” he said. The selection process was questioned after it was revealed that one of the applicants, provincial head of detectives Major-General Jeremy Vearey, was not included in the short list for allegedly failing to include his qualifications in his application.

Faiez Jacobs, an ANC member of the Western Cape legislature, called on Police Minister Bheki Cele and Sitole to intervene and restart “the compromised process”.

Jacobs has charged that the decision to exclude Vearey from the short list amounted to “sabotage” and that it pointed to intervention by a “third force”.

“I would not be surprised if this invisible hand is a DA-friendly one because that party has been campaigning maliciously to stop General Vearey from becoming our province’s most senior police officer,” he said.

Vearey voiced his concern over the selection process in a letter to Sitole.

Naidoo would not comment on concerns about Vearey’s omission, saying the matter would be dealt with internally and not through the media.

Vearey has laid a complaint with the press ombudsman following a report in The Sunday Times in which it was alleged that he had been involved in soliciting bribes. Vearey vehemently denied the allegation.

Weekend Argus