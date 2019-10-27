Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, spokesperson for national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole, said the selection process was still under way, more than five weeks after it started.
Naidoo said he could not tell when an appointment would be made as due diligence had to be exercised.
“We’re talking about a provincial commissioner position here - that’s huge. It might take a while (before an announcement is made); I can’t tell when it (selection process) will be concluded,” he said.
The selection process was questioned after it was revealed that one of the applicants, provincial head of detectives Major-General Jeremy Vearey, was not included in the short list for allegedly failing to include his qualifications in his application.