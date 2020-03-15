No evidence coronavirus is circulating in SA's population, says NICD

Cape Town - While we continue to see an increase in Covid-19 positive cases in South Africa, there is currently no evidence to suggest that coronavirus is circulating in South Africa's population, The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Sunday.

However, the status of Covid-19 transmission is increasingly likely to shift based on trends found in other parts of the world," the NICD said.

"We call on all South Africans to continue to follow Covid-19 preventive measures such as meticulous hand hygiene and cough etiquette."

The NICD, a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, said it has tested 1476 for SARS-CoV-2 ­– the causative pathogen for Covid-19. As of 15 March 2020, there have been 13 newly imported Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of positive Covid-19 cases to 51.

Earlier on Sunday the Health Minister confirmed that 13 more people had tested positive for coronavirus.