Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has confirmed that no examinations will take place on Wednesday at De Waveren Primary School, ensuring that Muslim learners can celebrate Eid. This comes after a letter from the school giving Christian learners the day off for Ascension Day, but still requiring Muslim learners to write exams on Eid drew the ire of many.

The school was asked to retract the letter. De Waveren Primary School has amended its timetable and there are no exams being written on Eid, said Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.

In a letter to all schools in the metro north district, District Director David Millar said the options to write on either the morning or afternoon of Eid were 'wholly unacceptable'.

"Muslim learners were given the option of writing on the morning of Eid or the afternoon of Eid. Both were wholly unacceptable and shows that the school has no understanding of how Eid takes place in a Muslim home."

"No Muslim learner has to be at school on Eid to write examinations. No Muslim teacher has to be at school on Eid. I request all schools to accomodate Muslim learners and teachers. No child may be disadvantaged because schools did not take Eid into account when planning their examination time tables."

Millar urged that all religious holidays be considered when planning examinations or events.

