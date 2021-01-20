No more late fee for after-hours Muslim burials, says MJC

CAPE TOWN - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has met with the Moslem Cemetery Board and has come to the agreement that no penalty fees will need to be paid by the members of the public if arriving after hours. In a statement released, second deputy president of the MJC, Shaykh Riad Fataar said they had met with the cemetery board, following last week’s public outcry regarding a R500 penalty fee which was charged for burials arriving at the Mowbray Cemetery after hours. Previously, secretary of the board, Fazloodien Abrahams, said this fee was communicated to undertakers in November last year and stipulates that the levy pertains to janazas that take place after operating hours, which end at 4.30pm. “After deliberating and reconsidering, the board has decided that as a rule, members of the public who have lost a loved one will never need to pay any additional fees for arriving after the closing time of the cemetery,” Fataar said. "The undertaker shall be held liable for an admin fee. It is important to note that the undertaker shall not impose such admin fee to any family of the deceased. There are no additional charges for arriving late during the times that the cemetery is open for burials.”

He said the board has also committed to ensure there will be easy access to the gate located at the top of Browning Street and will be opened for janaza proceedings upon the undertaker notifying the administration office of the arrival of the jazana.

With the influx of burials during the Covid-19 pandemic, a significant shortage of grave sites have been communicated.

The board has also indicated they are in favour of re-opening old graves but the criteria for this is as follows: graves have to be 15 years or older, the next of kin must produce an affidavit with a reasonable notice period for preparing the grave site when booking the hole, permission must also be granted by the next of kin of the person who the grave belongs to, the affidavit must state the janaza will be performed on the same day before the last arrival.