'No need for panic': Western Cape schools remain open despite coronavirus fears

Cape Town - The Western Cape education department (WCED) on Thursday said schools in the province would remain open despite a man testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Western Cape education MEC, Debbie Schäfer urged residents to remain calm.

“There is currently one confirmed case of Covid-19 in the Western Cape. He is isolated. There is no need for panic. The Western Cape government, working with the national government, is monitoring the situation closely and will take the necessary preventative steps should the need arise. The WCED will keep schools informed of any developments that may affect them,” said Schäfer in a statement.

“I can confirm that United Herzlia, an independent school group, has closed its eight campuses as a self-initiated precautionary measure after a parent showed symptoms following international travel.

“The school called the national hotline, 0800 029 999 and followed precautionary measures. They are in communication with me and will make further decisions based on the results of the test,” she added.