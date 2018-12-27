Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The preliminary findings of an investigation by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape has indicated that no rape cases have been registered at Camps Bay police station. This comes after the Professional Protection Alternatives (PPA) Security claims that their guards intervened to clear the beach after two 15-year-old girls were allegedly raped on the boulders of Clifton 4th Beach on Sunday.

The security company evicted a group of beachgoers, including ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs and his family, who were told to leave because the beach "closes" at 8 pm.

The City of Cape Town has denied that the company has been operating with its permission.

"The victim and her family refused to open a case against the suspect who is known to them. It is on this basis, the SAPS refutes allegations that the security company was asked to intervene following two rape incidents. Reports of unruly behaviour by beachgoers are also disputed," said SAPS in a statement.