Commuters on Metrorail's Cape Town central line will once again have to make alternative transport arrangements after the passenger rail company announced that services on the line would remain suspended on Monday.





The central line covers Khayelitsha-Kapteinslip-Bishop Lavis, and services hundreds of thousands of commuters from the city's poorer communities.





The company briefly restored services last Wednesday following the murder of a security guard on January 10, as well as incidents of infrastructure vandalism and theft, but a train derailment on the same day saw the service once again disrupted.









Commuters have been advised to seek alternative means of transport, which could adversely affect traffic and services for other modes of public transport in the Mother City.





IOL

"Central services remain most affected due to the high rate of vandalism in the Bontheuwel-Netreg-Nyanga area and communities are requested to assist police and Metrorail to continue operations by reporting any crimes/suspicious activity," the company said.