’No shame in reaching out’: Groote Schuur hospital ’hero’ on Covid-19 mental health challenges

Cape Town – In anxious times, Misha Naik’s advice to everyone is ’’that it’s okay not to be okay and that there is no shame in reaching out to others in getting help’’. This Wednesday’s Groote Schuur Hospital appreciation hero, a 36-year-old mother of two from Claremont, told the Western Cape Health Department: “Support each other, now more than ever, and be more aware of ways of preventing, because by you becoming (more) aware, you’re also helping the next person.” Naik, an occupational therapist at Groote Schuur Hospital, specialises in mental health and provides a valuable wellness and psychosocial service to staff in distress. The hospital’s campaign seeks to give appreciation to ordinary heroes who are inspiring others during the Covid-19 pandemic. What inspires Naik is the fact that she is constantly making a difference in someone’s life, by enabling people to speak openly about mental health challenges – which have increased as a result of the pandemic. Untreated mental illness can cause severe emotional, behavioural and physical health problems, and Naik is happy to make her contribution.

South Africa has the eighth highest rate of suicide in the world, with around 80 000 people committing suicide every year, meaning it is the third biggest cause of unnatural death after homicide and unintentional reasons.

The last World Health Organisation mental health survey of South Africa estimated that 30% of South Africans will suffer from a mental disorder over the course of their life.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, mental illness is likely to increase because of the financial stress, anxiety and self-isolation.

“I am living the dream in helping out my patients and staff,” says Naik, who has been in service for eight years.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, she used to work in a clinic with the Occupational Therapy Mental Health Psychiatry Group.

When Covid-19 hit the country, her clinic closed and she had to adjust her normal role, resulting in her being a full-time Groote Schuur Hospital Wellness Therapist.

This entails her helping staff with any mental problems they might have and helping them to find a coping mechanism. It also includes setting up counselling for departments and individuals in a safe and confidential space.

She collaborates with Metropolitan Health, the Western Cape Government contracted wellness service provider, to assist staff if necessary, during this difficult time.

Misha explains that in terms of ways in which the hospital management has made work environment safer and easier to work at, especially during this time of uncertainty, is that there is much increased communication with management and staff in terms of their consulting approach and much more flexibility in working.

* The hospital is encouraging people to visit its Heroes of Groote Schuur Hospital Facebook page to leave a message of support to Misha and her colleagues for the wonderful work they are doing in the mental health space.

