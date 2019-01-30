A punter fills out a lottery entry form. Picture: Pexels

The jackpots were estimated at over R170 million in total - a record amount for South Africa. Cape Town - South Africans will have yet another chance to start 2019 on a high after the Powerball and Powerball Plus jackpots rolled over yet again on Tuesday night.





This is the 19th rollover for the Powerball jackpot and the 18th for Powerball Plus.





The biggest prize from Tuesday's Powerball draw, which was won by 9 ticket holders, is R97 954.30 for five matching numbers. The rollover amount was R122 014 409.10





If you are one of the four lucky punters who matched five numbers in the Powerball Plus draw, you're R98 913.20 richer this morning. The estimated jackpot which now rolls over was





The highest previous Powerball jackpot, a staggering R145 million, was won in August last year. The winner was an engineer from Mpumalanga. According to the Daily News, he stashed the winning ticket in his sock and reported for work the Monday after his windfall. Accompanied by his wife, he claimed his windfall at Ithuba's Sandton offices the next Tuesday.





The current Powerball jackpot is sure to make a huge difference in the life of whoever wins it.





The PowerBall is televised live on eTV every Tuesday and Friday at 9 pm . The Lotto draw takes place on Wednesday and Saturday.



