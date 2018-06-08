Cape Town - In a final judgment, the HPCSA appeal committee has found controversial Professor Tim Noakes not guilty of unprofessional conduct.

The Noakes Foundation welcomes the ruling of the HPCSA appeal committee of not guilty.

In 2014, Noakes was charged with unprofessional conduct for giving unconventional advice over Twitter, advising a mother to wean her baby on to a low-carbohydrate, high fat diet.

After being found not guilty in April last year, the HPCSA appealed the ruling, resulting in a hearing that was held earlier this year.

"The verdict of not guilty has far more reaching consequences, not only for Prof Noakes and the HPCSA, but for South Africans as well," The Noakes Foundation said in a statement.

"Being found not guilty for a second time is victory celebrated by many South Africans and people over the world fighting for the truth. It is a victory towards better health for everyone."

The organisation calls on dietitians and doctors to adopt a "more contemporary approach" to dietary advice.

“The team at The Noakes Foundation are celebrating that the enquiry Prof Tim Noakes has been through for the past years is finally OVER, finished and Klaar! Acquitted on all counts, twice, by two different judging panels," said The Noakes Foundation COO Jayne Bullen.

“We fought the battle for the health of all South Africans” said Noakes, “Now you know the truth; that you have been misinformed for 50 years. We all have been and the consequences on our health have been dire.”

