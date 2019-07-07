Noem my Skollie film writer and author John W Frederick has died. Picture: Supplied

Author and the man behind the award-winning film John W. Fredericks has died at the age of 73. The Cape Flats writer, who opened up about his former life of crime and his time spent is prison, lost his battle to cancer and passed away peacefully in his Strandfontein home on Sunday afternoon, his family confirmed.

Fredericks stepped into the spotlight after he published his memoirs which were later turned into the movie, Noem My Skollie.

The crime drama is set on the Cape Flats in the 1960s, and is centered around four youngsters - AB (Austin Rose) and his three best friends Gimba (Ethan Patton), Gif (Joshua Vraagom) and Shorty (Valentino de Klerk).

The boys become a small gang and when AB is arrested their friendship is tested.

The movie won five Saftas in 2017.

Fredericks has been writing and telling stories ever since he was a little boy, growing up in Kewtown in the 1950s.

His father worked at a dumpsite and he found a typewriter, which Fredericks used to write the script for the movie.

