Notorious serial killer Phelo Mtala who escaped from court finally sentenced

Cape Town – In 2019, convicted triple murderer Phelo Mtala ’’walked out’’ of the Wynberg Magistrate's Court, where he was appearing in connection with a different matter. The notorious criminal simply put his fingerprints on a release form intended for somebody else. Mtala was rearrested nearly a month after the vehicle he was travelling in from Malmesbury, which was also occupied by a man and two women, was pulled over by police in Durbanville.

This week, the 36-year-old Mtala, who had threatened the families of his victims, was at long last sentenced to two life terms in the Western Cape High Court. Mtala had been convicted of murdering Anga Dekeni, Solethu Nongenzi and Mzimasi Majelimane, and of possession of an illegal firearm in 2016. ’’Excellent expertise, dedication and hard work of Nyanga detectives resulted in success when a notorious criminal was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

’’The reports handed in as exhibits indicated that the accused, 36-year-old Phelo Mtala, has killed innocent people since 2014, but was acquitted due to a lack of evidence. ’’The suspect continued shooting several victims, threatening families of the victims, until he was arrested in 2019 for the possession of drugs. ’’Whilst in custody he managed to escape, but was soon apprehended and returned to prison.