Now we’re flying! Cape Town International Airport has recorded over 4.35 million domestic travellers this year

Cape Town - Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities Minister Mireille Wenger says Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) has recorded over 4.35 million two-way domestic passengers so far in 2022, representing a recovery of 71% for the year to date, compared to the same period in 2019. In the month of September, approximately 486 000 two-way domestic and 152 000 international travellers passed through CTIA, representing recovery rates of 66% and 81%, respectively, when compared to the same month in 2019.

Wenger said the findings are included in Wesgro’s monthly tourism report for September 2022, which provides valuable insights into tourism trends in the Western Cape. “As we gear up for an impressive summer season, these recovery rates are very welcome and expected to only increase going forward. This is why I recently hosted a ‘Summer Readiness Dialogue’ with key stakeholders in the tourism and hospitality sector which focused on key preparations for the upcoming summer season,” Wenger said. Wenger added that: “We may still have some way to go to achieve our goal of surpassing pre-pandemic tourism figures, but I am confident that we are well on our way to doing so, especially in the upcoming summer season. As a government, we continue to work hard to remove any obstacles to the success of this vital sector, which creates so many jobs and contributes significantly to our regional economy.

“This includes strongly advocating for the implementation of a ‘Remote Working Visa,’ increasing connections to the Western Cape through the very successful Air Access unit within Wesgro and working with industry to ensure that they are prepared to roll out the red carpet for visitors, to ensure that they keep coming back,” she said. She further outlined other key finding that includes: – The domestic terminal recovery was at 66% in September 2022 and passengers through George Airport recovered to 86% when compared to September 2019.

– Europe regained its position as the Western Cape's top region for tourist arrivals, with six out of the top 10 source markets to Cape Town originating from that continent. – The top five highest year-on-year growth rates in September 2022 were recorded for Table Mountain National Park: Boulders (176%), Table Mountain National Park: Cape of Good Hope (171%), Table Mountain Aerial Cableway (161%), Shipwreck Museum (150%) and Knysna National Park (140%). Among all participating attractions, Viljoensdrift River Cruise (149%) and Knysna National Park (146%) fully recovered and exceeded their September 2019 figures.

