NSRI finds missing teenager’s body in Strand

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) confirmed the body of a teenager who was lost in the surf in Strand in Cape Town has been found. The teenager went missing on Wednesday, January 8, at about 2.30pm.

NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon said City of Cape Town (CoCT) lifeguards initiated a search for a teenager reported missing at the beach between the Topaz apartments and the Strand pump station. As a precaution, NSRI Gordons Bay and the CoCT water rescue network were activated. NSRI Gordons Bay rescue swimmers responded while an NSRI JetRib rescue craft was launched from the NSRI Gordons Bay satellite station at Strand Beach.

Lambinon said Western Cape Government Health Emergency Medical Services (EMS), a Metro rescue drone unit, the South African Police Services (SAPS), police Water Policing and Diving Services, CoCT Law Enforcement, GB Med ambulance services, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, ER24 ambulance services, and Immediate Medical responded. “A search continued along the beach while NSRI rescue swimmers and CoCT Strand lifeguards entered the water to conduct sweeping line free dive search efforts and wading through shallow surf in sweeping line search efforts. During an extensive search rescue teams were alerted by a public member who had come across a person unresponsive in shallow water along the beachfront,” Lambinon said. He also confirmed the age of the teenager.