Plettenberg Bay - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) on Sunday warned bathers and paddlers and other sea users to be alert for shark activity close inshore, particularly at this time of the year.

This follows an incident at Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape where a paddler managed to escape unscathed after a shark attacked his paddle ski on Sunday morning.

NSRI Plettenberg Bay duty crew were activated at about 9.40am following eye-witness reports of a man bumped off his paddle ski at Robberg Beach by a shark that appeared to have breached from underneath the paddle ski and bit a hole in it, NSRI Plettenberg Bay deputy station commander Robbie Gibson said.

"On arrival on the scene we found a 33-year-old local man safe ashore after a shark, reported to be approximately a 2.5 metre white shark, bit a hole underneath the hull of the man's paddle ski while he was paddling."

Following the incident the man lost his balance and ended up in the water. He swam to shore, climbing on to rocks and was not injured. NSRI recovered his paddle ski from the water and transported him to Wreck Beach where his car was parked. He required no medical attention.

"NSRI urge bathers and paddlers to be alert, particularly at this time of the year, where it is known that sharks tend to come closer inshore to feed as part of their natural feeding habits," Gibson said.

African News Agency/ANA