NSRI records spike in water rescues in the past two months

Cape Town - While the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) responds to an average of nearly 900 emergencies a year, the first two months have already seen them responding to 272 incidents. The NSRI provides an essential rescue service to anyone who finds themselves in difficult on South African coastal and inland waters.

According to the organisation’s director of Rescue Services, Brett Ayres, the first two months of 2023 has been busy in comparison to previous years. “Thus far we have conducted 272 rescue operations, an indication that 2023 has already been an eventful year for our rescue services. The NSRI said its had a busy start to the 2023 year. Picture: NSRI “This has impacted 404 persons, whom we have brought back to their loved ones and the community at large,” Ayres said.

He said the statistics were generated through the dedication of the NSRI’s volunteer members who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and who have been busy with response and support for the intense flooding experienced in various parts of the country since the start of the year. He said the NSRI also rescued 20 animals which includes seals, whales and dolphins. It has also provided event safety for 72 events, supported water users and assisted in making the water sporting economy safer and more attractive. “We as an organisation will continue to respond to the call to save the lives of South Africans and foreign visitors through our range of rescue services, giving them a future they would not have had without us.

"This is in addition to the work done to change lives through our drowning prevention initiatives," Ayres said.