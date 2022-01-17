NSRI reports drowning incident in the Western Cape

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has reported a drowning incident in the Western Cape at the weekend. According to the NSRI, just before 12.30pm on Sunday, the NSRI Witsand duty crew was activated following reports of a suspected drowning in progress at the Witsand Main Beach.

Thys Carstens, NSRI Witsand coxswain, said upon arrival at the scene, duty crews found a 73-year-old man from Heidelburg had been rescued from the water by bystanders after he had been found floating lifeless in the water. “NSRI medics and a local doctor commenced with Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) efforts, but sadly, the man was declared deceased. “The South African Police Services were activated.

“Although it is suspected that the man may have suffered a medical condition, police have opened an inquest docket,” Carstens said. He said the body of the man was taken into the care of the Western Cape Government Health Forensic Pathology Services. The NSRI conveyed their condolences to the family of the deceased man.

In an unrelated incident, the NSRI Mossel Bay duty crew were activated by the Transnet National Ports Authority to evacuate an adult Indian sailor with a medical complaint from a chemical tanker motor vessel arriving in Mossel Bay. “Our sea rescue craft Spirit of Safmarine III was launched, and on arrival on the scene, the patient was transferred onto our sea rescue craft and brought to shore where he has been taken by the ship's agent to see a doctor,” Andre Fraser, NSRI Mossel Bay Station Commander said. [email protected]