The Sea Point promenade floods as heavy rain hits Cape Town. File picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urged the public to be cautious around the coastline this weekend following a South African Weather Service alert forecasting adverse weather around the Western Cape coast with stormy conditions, strong winds, heavy rainfall, and rough sea conditions late on Saturday and into Sunday. The new moon spring tide would compound rough sea conditions brought on by the storm conditions along the Western Cape coast, tyhe NSRI said in a statement.

The new moon spring tide would peak on Saturday, and the NSRI urged public caution around the coast with the spring tide bringing higher than normal high tides and lower than normal low tides, which would prevail into the new week.

"Strong rip currents will prevail around the coastline and we urge public at all times to swim at beaches protected by lifeguards and swim between the lifeguards' red and yellow flags. We strongly advise against crossing flooding rivers or swimming in rivers near to a coastal river mouth. We urge parents to ensure that their children have responsible adult supervision in or around water," the NSRI said.

"We encourage the public to follow the SA Weather Service forecasts and monitor their alerts and changes in weather forecasts over the next 48 hours."